RCMP looking for missing Moncton teenager

Codiac RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from Moncton.

Police say Hunter Smith-Fairbanks was reported missing on Jan. 3.

The teenager was last seen near High Street in Moncton. Police say they've followed up on several leads about where he might be, but haven't been able to locate him.

Smith-Fairbanks is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 117 pounds. He has brown shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on where the teenager may be can call the Codiac RCMP.