RCMP search for missing teenager from Miramichi area

The RCMP are asking for the public's help to find Briana Lumsden from Bartibog Bridge who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police say the 15-year-old was last seen at 9 p.m. at her home in Bartibog Bridge.

Several leads have been followed up since she was reported missing Thursday, but police say they haven't been able to locate her.

Lumsden is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has a slim build, with brown eyes and long black hair.

There is no description of what she could be wearing.

Police say anyone with information on Briana Lumsden or her whereabouts can call the Neguac RCMP at 506-776-3000.