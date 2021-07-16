Family, police concerned for missing Shediac teen

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old Shediac boy reported missing almost two weeks ago.

Asher Thien was reported missing to police on July 5, Shediac RCMP said in a news release.

He was last seen at a residence on Calder Street on the evening of July 10.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try to locate him, but so far have been unsuccessful, and that they and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Asher is described as being about five feet, nine inches tall and weighing about 174 pounds. He has brown eyes and currently has short brown hair, and has both ears pierced.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with a flower pattern, black sweat pants and black sneakers. He was also seen carrying a blue and grey backpack.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts, or who may have seen him since July 5, is asked to contact the Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151.