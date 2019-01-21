RCMP searching for missing 24-year-old Moncton woman

Moncton RCMP are looking for a 24-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Josée Delarosbil was reported missing at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful," said Codiac Regional RCMP.

Delarosbil is described as being 5'8", weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Codiac RCMP urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.