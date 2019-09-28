RCMP ask for help locating missing Moncton woman

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for help to locate a missing Moncton woman.

Natalie Lynne Symes, 37, was last heard from by telephone on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. Police said in a release that they haven't been able to locate Symes.

She is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 158 pounds. She has long reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Symes is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-857-2400.