RCMP search for missing Moncton teen

Moncton RCMP are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday.

Rene Comeau was last seen on Friday around 7:30 p.m. near Snow Avenue in Moncton.

Police have followed several leads but have been unable to locate Comeau.

The teen is described as being five-foot-seven and 145 pounds with blue eyes.

He has medium-length curly hair which was last seen as brown, but RCMP note it is often coloured.

He was last seen wearing black sneakers and pants and a grey hoodie and was carrying a backpack.