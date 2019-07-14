RCMP search for missing Moncton teen
Moncton RCMP are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday.
Rene Comeau was last seen on Friday around 7:30 p.m. near Snow Avenue in Moncton
Moncton RCMP are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday.
Rene Comeau was last seen on Friday around 7:30 p.m. near Snow Avenue in Moncton.
Police have followed several leads but have been unable to locate Comeau.
The teen is described as being five-foot-seven and 145 pounds with blue eyes.
He has medium-length curly hair which was last seen as brown, but RCMP note it is often coloured.
He was last seen wearing black sneakers and pants and a grey hoodie and was carrying a backpack.