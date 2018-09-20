RCMP seek missing 48-year-old Moncton man

RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating missing 48-year-old Robert Murray of Moncton.

The Codiac Regional RCMP release said Murray has no fixed address and was reported missing on Sept. 19.

The last time someone is known to have spoken to him was Aug. 28.

Murray has short brown and grey hair and blue-grey eyes. He has a tattoo on the left side of his chest and may have a beard.

The last time he was seen he was wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information can call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.