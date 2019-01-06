RCMP looking for missing Moncton man

Codiac RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 53-year-old Jean-Guy Joseph Chiasson.

He was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen near Lockwood Street in Moncton in the early morning hours.

Chiasson was last seen wearing red plaid pyjamas.

He is approximately five feet tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has short grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Codiac RCMP.