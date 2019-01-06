Skip to Main Content
RCMP looking for missing Moncton man
New

RCMP looking for missing Moncton man

The Codiac RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 53-year-old Jean-Guy Joseph Chiasson.

Jean-Guy Joseph Chiasson was last seen near Lockwood Street in Moncton

CBC News ·
Jean-Guy Joseph Chiasson was reported missing after last being seen early Jan. 5 near Lockwood Street in Moncton. (Submitted by RCMP)
Codiac RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 53-year-old Jean-Guy Joseph Chiasson. 

He was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen near Lockwood Street in Moncton in the early morning hours. 

Chiasson was last seen wearing red plaid pyjamas.

He is approximately five feet tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has short grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Codiac RCMP.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|