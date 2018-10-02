Police seek missing Moncton man

Skip to Main Content
New

Police are asking for the public's help locating Ryan MacEwen of Moncton, who was last seen on West Main Street on Sept. 22 at 2:30 a.m.

Ryan MacEwen, 33, was last seen on Sept. 22

CBC News ·
Ryan MacEwen's family is concerned about his well-being, police say. (Submitted/RCMP)

Police say the 33-year-old man was riding a red Ozark bicycle. 

MacEwen's family had contact with him on Sept. 13 but have not heard from him since and police say they are concerned for his well-being.

Police say they have been following up on several leads to try to find MacEwen but haven't been successful. 

MacEwen is about six feet tall with a slim build and has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweater and a white T-shirt.

He has a "Tyson" tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information on MacEwen's whereabouts can call the Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

