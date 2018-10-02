Police seek missing Moncton man

Police are asking for the public's help locating Ryan MacEwen of Moncton, who was last seen on West Main Street on Sept. 22 at 2:30 a.m.

Police say the 33-year-old man was riding a red Ozark bicycle.

MacEwen's family had contact with him on Sept. 13 but have not heard from him since and police say they are concerned for his well-being.

Police say they have been following up on several leads to try to find MacEwen but haven't been successful.

MacEwen is about six feet tall with a slim build and has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweater and a white T-shirt.

He has a "Tyson" tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information on MacEwen's whereabouts can call the Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.