RCMP seek man missing from Carleton County area
RCMP in Woodstock are asking for the public's help to find Brady Sherman-Tompkins.

Brady Sherman-Tompkins was last seen on Aug. 29 but spoke to family member by phone on Sept. 2

Brady Sherman-Tompkins, 25 was last seen on Aug. 29 in Richmond Settlement, N.B. (Submitted by RCMP)

Woodstock RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 25-year-old Brady Sherman-Tompkins, who has been missing from the Carleton County area since late August.

Police say Sherman-Tompkins was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 29 at a residence in Richmond Settlement.

However, he spoke to a family member by phone on Sept. 2. It is not known where Sherman-Tompkins was at the time.

Sherman-Tompkins had been living in the Moncton area recently and police say they have followed up on several leads in an attempt to locate him, but have been unsuccessful.

Sherman-Tompkins is six-foot-seven and weighs 141 pounds, according to a media release. He has a slim build, short, brown hair, blue eyes and has braces on his teeth.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a red sweatshirt and boots. He was driving a white Honda Civic (model year 2010 or 2012), which has a damaged front bumper.

RCMP said anyone with information can contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000.

