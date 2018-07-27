RCMP looking for information on Moncton man missing for 11 years

It has been 11 years since the family of Jack Nutter of Dieppe has heard from him.

Nutter, who was 65 in 2007, had limited contact with his family. The last time a family member spoke with him was in July 2007.

Police say the family reported Nutter missing in April 2009.

At the time, police considered the disappearance suspicious because Nutter had stopped attending appointments and checking on a rental property he owned in Moncton on Université Avenue.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said Friday that police followed up on leads as they tried to locate Nutter but didn't feel a news release at the time he was reported missing was required.

"While a news release is certainly a tool used by the RCMP — we use it quite often to help glean information from the public — it was not believed to be required at the time.

Suspects someone knows something

But now, the RCMP's major crime unit is asking the public to share the information about Nutter and his disappearance through their social media channels.

"We believe someone may know something and can come forward to help us find Mr. Nutter."

Rogers-Marsh wouldn't say if new information had been found to trigger the request for the public's help on Friday.

Nutter, who would be 76 now, was described as having a thin build in 2007 and weighing about 145 pounds. He was five feet seven inches tall. Nutter has brown eyes and grey hair.

Rogers-Marsh said anyone who may have known Nutter personally or through business and has information on his whereabouts can contact the local RCMP or Crime Stoppers.