RCMP in Moncton are looking for two 14-year-old girls who were last seen together on Augusta Terrace on Thursday at about 7:30 p.m.

In a news release, police said several attempts to locate Serenity Rayne Brown — who also uses the surname Messervey — and Lindsay Chyanne Steeves have been unsuccessful.

Serenity Rayne Brown (Messervey), 14, was last seen on Augusta Terrace. (RCMP)

Brown is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has green hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing purple and black galaxy pants with planets on them and a white shirt or jacket.

Lindsay Chyanne Steeves, 14, was also last seen on Augusta Terrace in the north end of Moncton. (RCMP)

Lindsay Steeves is five feet three inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and long red hair. Steeves was last seen wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the missing girls can call the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.