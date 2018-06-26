A search is underway for an 18-year-old man reported missing Sunday night after his canoe was found overturned on Stillwater Lake in Musquash, on the outskirts of Saint John.

Devon Breau of Musquash was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a picture of a lobster on the front, khaki pants and green rubber boots, said RCMP in Grand Bay-Westfield.

His ATV and trailer were found onshore.

The RCMP are helping with the search along with Charlotte County Search and Rescue, the Musquash Fire Department and the Department of Energy and Resource Development.

Police, who did not issue a statement about Breau's disappearance until Tuesday, have asked for the public's help as well.

Breau is five feet nine inches tall and 149 pounds and has shoulder-length, dirty blond hair and green eyes.

A helicopter has been brought in for the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at 506-757-1020.