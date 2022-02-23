RCMP using helicopters to search for missing Chipman man

RCMP took on a significant search mission Wednesday using helicopters to try to find a Chipman man missing since late January.

The force has been searching the Chipman-Minto area for 27-year-old Brandon Donelan.

The RCMP's major crimes unit is looking into whether any crime was involved in Donelan's disappearance, according to a news release.

Donelan was last seen in the area on Jan. 27 and was reported missing Jan. 30.

"If you find articles of clothing that match what Brandon was last wearing, or anything that may help the investigation, please call police right away," RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette said in the release.

"We especially want to talk to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Brandon after Jan. 27, or who may have information on his movements that evening."

RCMP are asking local residents to check their properties for any signs of the missing man or for anything that seems out of place or suspicious.

Donelan is described as being five feet five inches tall and 140 pounds, with blue-green eyes, short brown hair and a large tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing an orange tuque, a grey coat, blue jeans and black boots