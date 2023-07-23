Minto area residents told to shelter in place as RCMP searches for man with firearm

RCMP are searching for a man in Minto, N.B., reported to be carrying a firearm "with intent to use it."

People near the community are being told to shelter in place and avoid the area.

The man is approximately 55 years old. He's described as having dark hair, and his vehicle is a silver four-door Nissan Sentra with no hubcaps.

Police say he has discharged his firearm.

RCMP are asking the public not to call 911 unless it is an emergency or they have information related to the situation in Minto.

Minto is approximately 40 minutes northeast of Fredericton.