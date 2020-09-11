Skip to Main Content
26-year-old Upper Woodstock man dead after single-vehicle crash
New Brunswick

Police say a 26-year-old man from Upper Woodstock died Thursday night after a single-vehicle accident in Northampton, near Woodstock.

Passenger taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

CBC News

Woodstock RCMP responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. and said they believe it happened when the driver of the vehicle lost control, left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from the injuries. The passenger, a 20-year old man from Woodstock, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is continuing. 

