RCMP looking for 15-year-old missing boy

Codiac Regional RCMP have asked for the public's assistance to locate a missing boy in Moncton.

René Comeau, 15, was last seen on Sept. 26 around 7 p.m. near Snow Avenue. He was reported missing to police that night.

Comeau is described as six feet tall and weighs about 148 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, a burgundy ball cap and grey Nike high-top shoes.



Anyone with information on the location of René Comeau is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.