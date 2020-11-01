RCMP look for missing teens last seen in Eel Ground First Nation

Sunny Corner RCMP are searching for two teenagers, both 15, who were last seen Friday in Eel Ground First Nation.

Seth Ginnish and Brianna Lumsden were last seen at 2:45 p.m. on Church Road.

Ginnish is from Eel Ground First Nation, while Lumsden is a resident of Bartibog Bridge, about 28 kilometres away.

Ginnish is described as about five-foot-three and 130 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.

Lumsden is described as about five-foot-six and 115 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and a pink jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sunny Corner RCMP at 506-843-9400.