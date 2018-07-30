RCMP identify Moncton homicide victim

Codiac RCMP have identified a man killed in Moncton early on Monday morning.

Karl Cadden Wearden, a 45-year-old Moncton resident, died after an altercation on Echo Drive.

The exact cause of Wearden's death has not been revealed.

RCMP said they arrived at the scene around 1:15 a.m., and Wearden was lying on the road.

He died at the scene, and police consider his death a homicide.

RCMP said witnesses reported seeing Wearden and another man get into a dispute, and seeing the other man flee, heading west.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or may have witnessed someone running from the area can contact the major crime unit, RCMP said.