RCMP identify Moncton homicide victim
Karl Cadden Wearden, a 45-year-old Moncton man, died after an altercation early Monday on Echo Drive.
45-year-old Karl Cadden Wearden was killed on Echo Drive
Codiac RCMP have identified a man killed in Moncton early on Monday morning.
Karl Cadden Wearden, a 45-year-old Moncton resident, died after an altercation on Echo Drive.
The exact cause of Wearden's death has not been revealed.
RCMP said they arrived at the scene around 1:15 a.m., and Wearden was lying on the road.
He died at the scene, and police consider his death a homicide.
RCMP said witnesses reported seeing Wearden and another man get into a dispute, and seeing the other man flee, heading west.
Anyone who witnessed the altercation or may have witnessed someone running from the area can contact the major crime unit, RCMP said.