Civilian RCMP employee offers to resign after admitting to domestic violence 

A civilian employee of the RCMP has offered to resign from his job after admitting to domestic violence.

At a public RCMP conduct hearing on Tuesday, Jason Daley admitted he pinned a woman he was dating to a bed and refused to leave her home after she told him she didn't want him there one night in 2020.

According to evidence presented at the hearing, the RCMP had disciplined Daley for similar behaviour twice before, for incidents that happened in 2018 and 2019.

Daley isn't an RCMP officer. He does technical work with the Canadian Firearms Program in Miramichi, where he helps officers with their computers and other technology.

"I know I've let the RCMP down on more than one occasion in the past," Daley told the conduct board. "I just know that before, I had my penalty, I went through the conduct board, and there was no time away. There was no time off.

"And this time, I've had 22 months to reflect on what's happened, and I made a promise to myself that I would never let something like that happen again because of how it affects the people I love."

Woman told Daley she didn't want him at her home

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, texted Daley on Sept. 30, 2020, to say he wasn't welcome at her home anymore, according to evidence presented on Tuesday.

But Daley admitted he went to the woman's home anyway and began arguing with her and insulting her.

After the woman told him to leave or go downstairs, Daley went downstairs to the woman's bedroom. When she came to bed, they argued again and the woman yelled at him to leave several times.

The conduct board says the woman pushed and hit Daley to get him out of the bed, and he pinned her to the bed with one hand on her face, only letting go after she bit him. It left her with a sore hand and bruising on the left side of her chin.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Daley said he shouldn't have gone to the home that night and should have made better choices while there. The board did not hear any evidence from the woman.

Daley was charged with a single count of assault, but he told the conduct board it was resolved by signing a peace bond.

Hearing resumes Wednesday

Staff Sgt. Jonathon Hart, representing the RCMP, told the conduct board that Daley had been disciplined twice before, describing incidents where Daley spat at the woman and another time where he threatened to slit her throat and take his own life.

It's not clear what kind of discipline Daley received for the 2018 and 2019 incidents because the discipline decisions have not been made public by the RCMP.

Neither resulted in a conduct hearing, a public hearing reserved for the most serious disciplinary matters, where an RCMP employee is at risk of losing their job.

Some discipline cases are resolved through conduct meetings, which aren't public. The RCMP says CBC would need to file an access to information request to verify whether a conduct meeting happened in Daley's previous disciplinary matters, a process that could take months or years.

Daley told the conduct board he's been attending regular counselling since the domestic violence in 2020 and has learned tools to change his behaviour. He also said he ended the relationship with the woman.

"I've made great changes and I guess it would just be nice to be able to show the board that or the RCMP that as a whole," Daley said.

The hearing will resume on Wednesday, when Daley will find out whether the New Brunswick RCMP's commanding officer has accepted the proposal that includes his resignation.