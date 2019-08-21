RCMP conclude murder-suicide investigation in Pointe-Sapin, keep details secret

RCMP have finished their homicide investigation into the death of a 30-year-old woman last month at a business in Pointe-Sapin.

Lisa Graves-Smith was shot July 25 by a 42-year-old man from Saint-Charles, who police said died from self-inflicted wounds.

They would not release either name, but family and co-workers identified Graves-Smith in the days following the shooting. She lived in Saint-Louis-de-Kent.

Graves-Smith's body was found shortly after 7:30 a.m. inside DJ Marine, a boating supply and service shop in the community about 130 kilometres north of Moncton.

The man from Saint-Charles was also discovered at the scene.

Both were employees at the business and knew each other, but RCMP would not confirm the nature of the relationship beyond being co-workers. Nor would they say anything about the gun or a motive.

RCMP said that because of the circumstances surrounding the deaths, no criminal charges will be laid and, as a result, the name of the man responsible for Graves-Smith's death will not be released to the public.

A staff member at DJ Marine said the company had no comment.