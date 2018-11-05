RCMP investigating killing of prisoner at Shediac jail

The death of an inmate at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac is being treated as a homicide, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

Michael Matchett, a 33-year-old Miramichi man, was assaulted by another prisoner on Oct. 26 and was transported to the Moncton Hospital immediately after the incident, the provincial Department of Justice and Public Safety said in a news release.

Matchett died of his injuries on Saturday.

The Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac, as seen from the air. (Google Map Data 2017)

RCMP said officers were dispatched to the jail the evening of Oct. 26 after a report of an inmate being assaulted.

"The man was badly injured and taken to hospital, where he remained in critical condition [until his death]," the police statement said.

Coroner Services as well as the RCMP's major crime unit are investigating.