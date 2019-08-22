Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigate 'financial irregularities' at lieutenant-governor's office
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a complaint of “financial irregularities” at the lieutenant-governor’s office.

Complaint was received on Aug. 2, day of Jocelyne Roy Vienneau's death

RCMP investigating the lieutenant-governor's office have not laid any charges. (New Brunswick government)

Sgt. Mario Maillet, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said the force received the complaint on Aug. 2, the same day Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau died.

Maillet said the RCMP could not provide any details about the investigation but noted no charges have been laid.

A spokesperson for the province refused to comment on the matter, saying any questions about the investigation should be directed to the RCMP.
 

