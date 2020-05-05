Major crime unit investigating inmate death at Southeast Regional Correctional Centre

The RCMP major crime unit is investigating the death of an inmate incarcerated at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac.

Const. Hans Ouellette said the RCMP was informed about the incident at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Inmate, Derek James Whalen, 37, was transported to the Moncton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ouellette would not comment on whether the unit was investigating the death as a homicide.

"According to the circumstances that revolved around the person's death, the MCU was called in to assist and investigate that case," said Ouellette.

In a statement, the province confirmed that the incident is also being investigated by Coroner Services.

"Under a recent directive, coroner's inquests will be held for all non-natural deaths in custody."