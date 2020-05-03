RCMP investigating human remains found outside Moncton

RCMP are investigating human remains found in a wooded area in Lakeville, a community just outside of Moncton.

The remains were discovered on Saturday, but Cpl. Donnie Robertson of the Riverview RCMP said he couldn't say how the remains were discovered.

The RCMP have opened an investigation.

According to Robertson, the RCMP hasn't been able to identify the remains. Robertson said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine cause of death.