New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit and the West District RCMP are investigating the suspected homicide of a 52-year-old woman.

Police received a call about a dispute at a house in St. Stephen, N.B., on Dec. 24. When police arrived at the house, a 52-year-old St. Stephen woman was found dead and a 55-year-old man from Little Ridge, N.B., was unresponsive.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital Wednesday.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said the man and woman were known to each other.

"I wouldn't consider him a suspect at this point, the investigators still need to speak with him to determine exactly what happened," she said. "That will be part of the ongoing investigation, but he remains in hospital in serious condition at this point."

The RCMP say no arrests have been made, although they don't think it was random. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.