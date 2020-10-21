RCMP investigating fatal housefire near Edmundston

RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in the northwestern New Brunswick village of Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, about 30 kilometres southeast of Edmundston.

The fire, which ignited Tuesday afternoon, occurred at a home on Mazerolle Street and claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman.

"[The] woman who was the sole occupant of the home was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries," said an RCMP media statement.

RCMP say an autopsy will be performed to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.