RCMP investigating suspicious deaths in Dieppe

The RCMP is investigating the deaths of a man and woman in Dieppe, N.B.

Sgt. Pierre Chiasson said the the deaths have been deemed suspicious, but that there isn't an active threat to the public.

RCMP were called to a home on Amirault Street on Saturday. They discovered the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman.

Sgt. Chiasson said the RCMP is asking people to stay away from the area if possible as the major crime unit does its work.

"It's not locked down but … the less traffic there is the better it is for everybody to get their work done and to be able to investigate," he said.

Sgt. Chiasson is also asking anyone who was in the area around noon and may have seen or heard something to get in touch with the Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.