Burglar snatches firearms, old money and forks
West District RCMP are investigating a break, enter and theft of antique forks, old money, firearms and more from a home on Sirois Road in Saint-Anne-de-Madawaska.

RCMP believe break-in at a home in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska happened between June 15 and June 17

Philip Drost · CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating a break-in last weekend in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and the theft of nine firearms, among other things. (CBC)

Guns, antique forks, old Canadian money and other items vanished during a break-in at a house in Saint-Anne-de-Madawaska, West District RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police believe the break, enter and theft on Sirois Road happened between noon last Friday and 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Seven rifles, two shotguns, a collection of antique forks, a DeWalt drill, medication, alcohol and gold jewelry, police said.

The thief or thieves also got away with old currency, including $100 and $50 bills from 1937, and 1954 bills of $1,000, $20, $10, $5, $2 and $1.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact the Saint-Léonard detachment or Crime Stoppers.

