Burglar snatches firearms, old money and forks

Guns, antique forks, old Canadian money and other items vanished during a break-in at a house in Saint-Anne-de-Madawaska, West District RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police believe the break, enter and theft on Sirois Road happened between noon last Friday and 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Seven rifles, two shotguns, a collection of antique forks, a DeWalt drill, medication, alcohol and gold jewelry, police said.

The thief or thieves also got away with old currency, including $100 and $50 bills from 1937, and 1954 bills of $1,000, $20, $10, $5, $2 and $1.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact the Saint-Léonard detachment or Crime Stoppers.