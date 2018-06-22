New
Burglar snatches firearms, old money and forks
West District RCMP are investigating a break, enter and theft of antique forks, old money, firearms and more from a home on Sirois Road in Saint-Anne-de-Madawaska.
RCMP believe break-in at a home in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska happened between June 15 and June 17
Guns, antique forks, old Canadian money and other items vanished during a break-in at a house in Saint-Anne-de-Madawaska, West District RCMP said in a news release Friday.
Police believe the break, enter and theft on Sirois Road happened between noon last Friday and 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Seven rifles, two shotguns, a collection of antique forks, a DeWalt drill, medication, alcohol and gold jewelry, police said.
The thief or thieves also got away with old currency, including $100 and $50 bills from 1937, and 1954 bills of $1,000, $20, $10, $5, $2 and $1.
RCMP ask anyone with information to contact the Saint-Léonard detachment or Crime Stoppers.