RCMP say 3 car fires within 30 minutes in Moncton are "suspicious"

Three cars caught fire early Sunday morning in Moncton and Codiac RCMP are categorizing those fires as "suspicious," said Sgt. Dave MacDonnell.

He said officers were dispatched to three separate car fires, all within five kilometres of each other between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The first vehicle was on fire when found, the other two had fires set near the tires, said MacDonnell.

MacDonnell said he was unsure of the extent of the damage to the vehicles.

"At this point it's early in the investigation and members continue to investigate."