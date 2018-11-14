Shots fired through front window injure 21-year-old woman

A 21-year-old woman was injured early Tuesday in a shooting at a home in Somerville, about 20 kilometres north of Woodstock.

Shots were fired through the front window of a residence on Highway 103 at around 2 a.m., RCMP said Wednesday.

"We don't believe it was a random act or that there's any risk to the public," said Cpl. Jean-Pierre Bouchard.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering, he said.

No other details were available from police.

The investigation is in the early stages and police are asking for any members of the public to call Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers with information.

"If anyone has seen or heard anything or heard any rumours in regard to this incident we are asking that they contact us directly," Bouchard said.