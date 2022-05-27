RCMP link stolen Hyundai Sonata to 2019 killing of Dieppe couple

New Brunswick RCMP investigators have identified a vehicle they believe was involved in the case of a Dieppe couple killed in their home in 2019.

The major crime unit is looking for information about a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was seen near the crime scene when Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier were killed.

The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard and 74-year-old Rose-Marie were found in their home on Amirault Street on Sept. 7, 2019.

New Brunswick RCMP released this image of a 2013 Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of Acadie Avenue and Champlain Street in Dieppe on Sept. 7, 2019. (RCMP)

Police have obtained video footage that shows the car at the intersection of Acadie Avenue and Champlain Street in Dieppe on Sept. 7, 2019, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police recovered the vehicle a few weeks later "during an unrelated investigation in Moncton, at which time it was determined the car had been reported stolen from the Fredericton area," the release said.

"While we can't get into specifics to protect the ongoing investigation, we have reason to believe this car was involved in the homicides of the Saulniers," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP.

Police recovered the vehicle in Moncton during an unrelated investigation a few weeks after the Saulniers were killed. It had been stolen from Fredericton. (RCMP)

"We are looking for any information as to who was using this vehicle in September 2019. If you have video footage from the area from this time — if you know who was driving the car — we need you to contact police or Crime Stoppers."

Ouellette said police continue to investigate leads, including information that has been brought forward through tips from the public.

The bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife, Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were discovered in their Dieppe bungalow on Sept. 7, 2019. (Fair Haven Funeral Home)

"Homicide investigations can be complex, and can take time. We know the Saulniers' loved ones and community want answers, and we do too," said Ouellette. "People out there have the information we need to bring those responsible to justice. Please come forward and help us solve this terrible crime."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-506-7267, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.