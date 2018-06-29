Legacy of slain Fredericton officers endures in RCMP training 40 years later

Listen to "The Brophy/Lidstone case," the 11th episode of The Hook, a podcast from CBC New Brunswick. You can listen to the full episode by clicking on the CBC Podcasts page or by subscribing in iTunes.

On a windy January night in 1978, two Mounties escorted Bonita Crombie to a trailer in Hoyt, where her estranged husband lived.

Leslie Crombie was known in the village as an affable man, but he had a quick temper and Bonita was terrified of him.

That night, Leslie insisted Bonita come pick up their-nine-year-old daughter, who'd been visiting him for a few days.

Bonita, fearful, asked the RCMP to accompany her, and at about 10:45 p.m., two cars from Fredericton — Bonita and a friend in one, the two Mounties in another — pulled into Leslie Crombie's yard.

RCMP Const. Perry Brophy and Cpl. Barry Lidstone were welcomed into the trailer and, as best anyone knows, had a friendly conversation with Crombie before they waved Bonita inside.

On a windy January night in 1978, two Mounties escorted Bonita Crombie to a trailer in Hoyt, where her estranged husband lived. By the end of the night, all four were dead. 0:34

The shooting started soon after.

By midnight, Brophy, Lidstone, Bonita Crombie and Leslie Crombie were dead.

The Crombies' daughter, who was sitting on the couch when the first bullets flew, was spared.

A family quarrel

The shootings in Hoyt stunned the province.

The violence that night, exploding from what police later called a "family quarrel," left four children without their fathers and two other children without parents at all.

But the deaths of Brophy and Lidstone, while upending the lives of people they knew, most likely saved the lives of people they didn't know.

It was the first time RCMP officers in New Brunswick had been killed in the line of duty, and it changed the way the Mounties did things.

Perry Brophy, a model brother

Bruce Brophy, who applied to the RCMP the same day as his brother, has a collection of clippings about Perry's life and death. (Myfanwy Davis, CBC)

Bruce Brophy flipped through the photo album on his lap, looking at pictures from the day he and his brother Perry were sworn into the RCMP.

They were three years apart and the closest of four brothers, said Bruce, now retired and living with multiple sclerosis.

Perry was a hard worker, a good-looking man who was meticulous about his appearance.

"You'd never think about putting on a shirt that wasn't perfectly pressed or a coat or a pair of pants, nothing," Brophy said.

Bruce and his older brother did a lot together. Even their applications to the RCMP went in on the same day.

The Brophy kids, growing up on the Miramichi. Perry is at back on the left, holding a gun, and Bruce is in front with the snowshoes. (Submitted by Brophy family.)

Perry already had policing experience — as an officer in Newcastle and as chief in Blackville. Bruce doesn't know why Perry decided to join the RCMP.

"I just know that we ended up in Fredericton the same day, applying," he said. "I didn't know he was applying, he didn't know I was applying. I wouldn't tell him because I was going to surprise him and likewise with him."

Bruce Brophy had been with the RCMP nine months, when he got the call his brother had been killed.

"I still miss him every day, yep."

Barry Lidstone, always a cop

Barry Lidstone knew as a young boy that he wanted to be a police officer. (Submitted)

Bill MacDougall remembers playing cops and robbers with his childhood friend Barry Lidstone in Summerside, P.E.I.

MacDougall did something to provoke Lidstone and, wanting to avoid a fight, ran 10 blocks to his home, with his friend on his heels.

"We got up close to my parents' house … probably about five or six doors away from my home, and he shouted out to me, 'You better stop Bill because the Mounties always get their man,'" said MacDougall, who is now a minister.

"I've never forgotten that comment."

Lidstone had always wanted to be a police officer, said MacDougall.

At that time in my life, just growing up in small-town New Brunswick, I figured somebody should take his place. - Boyd Merrill, recently retired RCMP officer

​

"His parents had actually bought him a little RCMP uniform that he wore quite often. I remember him wearing it to school one day and some kids teased him about it. But he said, 'You won't be teasing me when I'm a real one.'"

The two friends lost touch with each other as they grew older but reconnected in 1975, when MacDougall baptized one of the Lidstones' children.

"And the next I heard from him, the next I heard actually, in 1978, on the 6th of January, I guess is when the killing took place. "

Lidstone's mother called MacDougall, asking that he take part in the funeral.

A knack with young people

Perry Brophy, right, gained experience as a police officer and police chief in the Miramichi region before joining the Mounties. (Submitted)

As RCMP officers, Brophy and Lidstone each made impressions on young people.

Boyd Merrill, who grew up in New Maryland on the outskirts of Fredericton, considered Brophy a mentor. Merrill was 14 or 15 years old, driving a motorcycle, when Brophy stopped him outside the city.

"The first time I met him, it was more 'Oh my God, I'm going to get killed. My parents are are going to kill me and take my bike.'"

Instead, Brophy talked to Merrill about the Highway Act.

Later, Brophy would pull his cruiser into the parking lot of the Esso station in the village or just stop along a side road.

"And young people would gravitate to him," Merrill said.

"They would talk to him because, you know, he was funny. He was laid back. But he was still firm and fair, which you had to be as a police officer."

Merrill was involved in what he called teenage "hellery" — throwing eggs at Halloween and other misbehaviour — and Brophy tried to keep him out of worse trouble.

"Perry was the type of guy, 'OK, you know what? If we catch you, you're going to have a long walk home. You know, you could end up in court. … But maybe if you are going to chose something to do, maybe it should be a little bit more positive, rather than hurting people's property.'"

A life to aspire to

Young people gravitated to Perry Brophy when he was an RCMP constable in the Fredericton area, says Boyd Merrill. (Submitted)

Brophy's connection with young people was an inspiration, Merrill said.

"If I got into the RCMP, I wanted to be somebody that builds communities, builds young people's hopes, builds ideals for young people so that they had something to strive for."

The night of Jan. 6, 1978, Merrill and his family were awakened by sirens going by the house. The next day, he learned Brophy had been shot dead, along with his partner.

That's when Merrill decided to become a Mountie.

"At that time in my life, just growing up in small-town New Brunswick, I figured somebody should take his place."

A force in Igloolik

William Qamukaq was a young boy in Igloolik, in what is now Nunavut, when he met Barry Lidstone, an outgoing officer whose entire family — wife and two children — got involved in the community.

"He went out hunting or fishing with people in the community, camped and played sports with children," said Qamukaq, who is now a community justice outreach worker.

With another officer, Lidstone started a scout group.

"He was the reason why I wanted to join the RCMP, because he had a very special rapport with the community," Qamukaq said.

One night, an officer came to the house with the news Lidstone had been killed. The young Qamukaq was devastated.

First and only call together

A front-page story in the Daily Gleaner recounts the findings of a coroner's inquest.

Although blurry at the edges, a picture of what happened in Hoyt emerged in newspaper reports in the following days and at the coroner's inquest.

Bonita Crombie's call for a police escort was the only call Lidstone, 34, and Brophy, 28, answered together.

Lidstone, with 12 years on the force, was working just his third shift in Fredericton after being transferred from Northern Canada.

Bonita also asked a friend, John Digiacinto, to go with her. They drove to a country road in Hoyt to meet the officers, and the group headed to Leslie Crombie's home.

Down the hall alone

Brophy and Lidstone entered the trailer first, then Bonita, after she got their signal.

"Wait a second, I'll be right back," Leslie told the three visitors. "I got a surprise for you."

He disappeared down the hallway and returned with a 30-30 Winchester rifle.

Crombie shot Lidstone in the head, Brophy in the leg and the head.

Anybody can be disarmed by a friendly smile and a handshake. - Clayton Tupper, juror at inquest

Then Leslie fired at Bonita's car, demanding his wife tell him who was sitting in it. When she didn't answer, he shot at her leg and nicked their daughter.

With two Mounties dead on the floor, Crombie called his father to pick up the child. Fred Crombie arrived, stepped over the bodies and took his granddaughter away.

Meanwhile, Digiacinto went to a neighbour's house to call police.

Police entered the trailer after midnight and found their two dead colleagues in the living room and the bodies of Leslie and Bonita in the bedroom.

Straightforward finding

Clayton Tupper, a former private investigator and RCMP officer, served on the inquest jury. (Myfanwy Davies)

Looking back, Clayton Tupper, a former RCMP officer who served on the inquest jury, said he understands how the two Mounties might have believed the trailer was safe.

"Anybody can be disarmed by a friendly smile and a handshake," Tupper said.

The inquest jury found Leslie Crombie killed Perry Brophy, Barry Lidstone, Bonita Crombie and himself between 10 and midnight that night.

The jury didn't make any recommendations about how to prevent such violence in the future.

Although a witness testified Leslie Crombie had beaten his wife when they were still together, the abuse wasn't a significant factor at the inquest.

Soon part of cadet training

At the Depot Division in Regina, where the Brophy-Lidstone scenario is used to train RCMP cadets from across the country, the two men are honoured in a memorial to fallen officers. (Submitted)

But the violence 40 years ago in Hoyt did give the RCMP insight into what can happen when they respond to domestic assaults.

"I think myself it has saved a lot of people," Bruce Brophy said.

Within two years of the shootings, the force was using the case in a scenario at Depot Division in Regina, where cadets go for training.

Today, the scenario is still one of four domestic violence cases on the curriculum.

"If you speak to any member … when you mention Brophy-Lidstone, they know exactly what situation you are talking about," said Christine Hudy, manager of training programs.

Familiar yellow stripes

Barry Lidstone, whose ashes are buried in Prince Edward Island, 'probably saved a lot of lives with the loss of his own,' says childhood friend Bill MacDougall, a volunteer chaplain with the RCMP.

Domestic assault is one of the most common, "and unfortunately, one of the most high-risk situations that our police officers attend," Hudy said.

With the Brophy and Lidstone scenario, including pictures from the crime scene, cadets learn domestic violence cases can be volatile, there is no such thing as a typical case, and any incident can be unpredictable.

"When you see the cadets watching those pictures and they see the familiar blue pants with the yellow stripe on the ground, it is incredibly, emotionally impactful," Hudy said.

Learned not to feel safe

A Fredericton memorial to peace officers, including Brophy and Lidstone, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Boyd Merrill, who became a Mountie because of Perry Brophy, learned the value of the lesson first-hand.

"That scenario has saved me from being killed at least seven times over the last 30 years," he said.

An incident in 1991 stands out. Merrill was a frontline officer, what he called a "mud Mountie," when he went into a cabin to arrest someone who was "obviously suffering from mental health issues."

Merrill told the man to stay with him, but the man went into a bedroom to get his coat and into another bedroom to get something else.

Merrill was close behind when the man grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun and started to direct it at Merrill's head.

"I took the shotgun from him and I said to myself, 'This better not be loaded,' and of course, when I cracked open the shotgun, a slug flew across the room.

"And I was only seconds from being another fatality."

Knew something was wrong

Perry Brophy's memory was never far from his brother Bruce's mind. (Government of Canada)

Bruce Brophy's parents wanted him to quit the RCMP after they lost Perry, but Bruce was stubborn and stayed.

"It never left the back of my mind, in the entire 40 years," he said of his brother's death. "Never left me for a second."

Brophy became a perfect shot and always wanted to be the first officer inside when police answered a domestic violence call.

He remembered a 911 call in Cole Harbour, N.S. After the call came in, it was declared a false alarm and Brophy was told he didn't have to respond.

"And I said, 'That's not how it works,'" he said.

Lidstone's name is one among many in a memorial to peace officers who died on the job. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Brophy went to the house anyway and found a woman "was all beat to pieces, and he was sitting beside her, drunk.

"And I went in and crossed the room — so I blocked the hallway."

The drunk man made a dash for the bedroom, but Brophy stopped him.

In the bedroom, three loaded rifles were lying on the bed, loaded and cocked.

Brophy credited his brother's experience with making him suspect the guns were there.

Made a difference

Const. Perry Brophy and Cpl. Barry Lidstone are honoured on a wall at J Division in Fredericton. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Merrill retired from the RCMP this year, telling himself: "I'm going to go out of this organization with my head held high and knowing that in some way, you know, I've made a difference in the same way Perry did."

During Bruce Brophy's RCMP career, he was part of the investigation into the Swissair crash in 1998 off Nova Scotia, among many others.

He also met Bonita Crombie's parents and befriended her brother Gerry, who served as an RCMP auxiliary officer.

"We talked very briefly about it and we never talked about it again," Brophy said. "Ever."

'You made me proud'

Boyd Merrill, who retired this year after 30 years with the RCMP, made up his mind to join the force when he heard Perry Brophy had been killed. (CBC)

Boyd Merrill and Bruce Brophy, inspired in different ways by Perry Brophy, also crossed paths.

Merrill was in the Tantallon detachment outside Halifax one day, talking about how his life was changed by his RCMP mentor in New Maryland.

"I was telling the story about Perry's influence on my life and what happened after he was killed and that I was going to take his place," Merrill said.

"And I noticed this big burly police officer in the corner, and he was emotionally affected by the story, so I walked over and I said, 'Look I didn't mean to upset you by telling that story.'

Brophy and Lidstone are remembered at several memorials, including this one in downtown Fredericton. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

"He said, 'You didn't upset me. You made me proud.' He said 'Perry was my brother.'"

Although it stirred up difficult memories, Bill MacDougall, who became a volunteer chaplain with the RCMP, said he was glad of the chance to talk about his childhood friend Barry Lidstone, whom he described as a "wonderful fellow and a great friend."

MacDougall agreed with the others that Lidstone and Perry Brophy probably saved lives because they lost their own.

"Yeah," he said. "It's a hard way to leave a legacy."

Listen to the "Brophy/Lidstone case," the 11th episode of The Hook, CBC New Brunswick's original podcast series.