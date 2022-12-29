Death of man at a Campbellton 'medical facility' being investigated as a homicide

New Brunswick RCMP say they are investigating the death of an Eel River Crossing man at a Campbellton "medical facility" as a homicide.

A news release from the RCMP did not specify what facility it was, say whether the victim was a patient, staff member or visitor, or provide any details about the incident that led to his death.

There are two hospitals in Campbellton, both run by Vitalité Health Network — the Restigouche Hospital Centre, which provides specialized mental health services, and the Campbellton Regional Hospital, which is a general care hospital.

RCMP said an investigation began on Nov. 16 into an aggravated assault at a medical facility that left a 49-year-old man with serious, life-threatening injuries.

On Dec. 23, the man, identified as Ronald Savoy, died in hospital from his injuries.

A 25-year-old man, whom police did not identify, was arrested Nov. 29 in connection with the assault and is to appear in Campbellton provincial court at a later date. The release did not say if this person was a patient, staff member or visitor.

Ghislaine Arsenault, the Vitalité communications and engagement vice-president, said in an email that she could not comment on the situation until next week because "during the holidays, our Department activities are limited to emergencies."

CBC News asked RCMP to say where the assault took place. Cpl. Dan Sharpe said he contacted the lead investigator on the case, but he didn't get an answer to this or other questions before publication.