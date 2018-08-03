Speeding? Don't be surprised if a commercial vehicle enforcement officer stops you

If you're speeding on the highway in New Brunswick, an RCMP officer may not be there to catch you.

But a provincial commercial vehicle enforcement officer might.

That's because in the last few years the RCMP has dismantled all but one of its traffic units.

"It's not rare to drive from Edmundston to Aulac and you don't see a police car on the Trans-Canada anywhere," said Louis-Philippe Thériault, an RCMP officer in Moncton who represents the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada.

Commercial vehicle enforcement officers, who are hired by the province to monitor vehicles like tractor trailers and dump trucks, technically have the authority to stop and ticket regular motorists, too.

And lately, they've been doing just that.

Supt. John Lunney, who is in charge of those officers, estimated somewhere around 2,000 cars are stopped every year in New Brunswick.

Number of speeding infractions, June 18-July 15 Speeding of less than 25 km/h over the limit 32 Speeding between 25 km/h and 50 km/h over the limit 13 Speeding of more than 50 km/h over the limit 6 Speeding in a construction zone 2

According to numbers obtained by CBC News from the Department of Justice and Public Safety, most of the offences in the past month were for speeding.

Other charges handed out by these agents include driving with an expired registration, without insurance and driving while being on a cellphone.

Between June 18 and July 15, a total of 134 charges were laid.

A commercial vehicle enforcement officer's chief purpose is to keep trucks in check. (CBC)

There are 17 patrol units operating in the province, and these agents — considered special constables under the Police Act — have the authority to enforce the Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code, just like police officers.

"They're encouraged to stick to their mandate where possible," Lunney said. "But if they encounter something that's of an imminent safety concern — for example, excessive speed or suspected impaired driving — they're expected to act on that."

Lunney said stopping commercial vehicles is still the bulk of what they do, though — with 800 charges laid against truckers during the same period.

RCMP short-staffed

There used to be RCMP officers whose job was to enforce the road safety code, placing themselves on the highway with a radar, on the lookout for speeding vehicles.

But those days are gone.

"Because of lack of resources, the RCMP dismantled the traffic unit in the Moncton region, in the southeast region... and other traffic units all over New Brunswick," said Thériault.

Louis-Philippe Thériault said it is sad the RCMP is not able to do traffic anymore, but he would rather the province enforce it than no one at all. (CBC)

According to Thériault, the changes were made gradually over the past two to three years, with those traffic officers reassigned to general duty and patrol.

"It's unfortunate," said Thériault. "We hear every day that there's more and more people going through red lights and speeding, but there's no one to enforce that."

The RCMP has confirmed there is only one traffic unit left in the province but would not say how many officers are on that unit or where it is based for tactical reasons.

That unit does both traffic and patrol.

Return of provincial police?

Last summer, the province began arming commercial vehicle enforcement officers and, in February, sheriffs working in courthouses and transporting prisoners also started carrying guns.

A move not all of them said they felt comfortable with.

In all, about 200 provincial agents have either recently been armed or are in the process of getting the training to be able to carry a firearm.

Thériault said he believes the province could be laying the foundation for a provincial highway traffic unit, or even bring back a provincial police force like we had 30 years ago.

"If I was in their shoes, this is exactly how I would do it," said Thériault.

"We're just one step away from creating the highway patrol that we used to have, and I don't blame the province."

The provincial highway patrol existed until 1989, when it was dismantled. (CBC)

Thériault said while he's disappointed the RCMP is no longer able to provide that service, he would rather have provincial agents do traffic than no one at all.

"With the RCMP now not being able to staff positions, it's created a lot of frustrations at many levels," he said.

In the 70s and 80s, New Brunswick had its own police force, with more than 100 officers in uniform working in traffic.

That force was dismantled in 1989.

Lunney said there have been no discussions with him about creating a highway patrol or restoring a provincial police force.

But he said the fact his agents have to stop people played part in the decision to arm them, because of the "unknown" of what they are having to deal with.

"Traffic stops are considered one of the most dangerous stops for law enforcement.. that and domestic violence calls."