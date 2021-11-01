Driver of car that drove off Gondola Point ferry identified as Nauwigewauk man

The driver and lone occupant of a vehicle that went off the Gondola Point ferry and into the water Saturday night was identified Monday as a 40-year-old man from Nauwigewauk, northeast of Saint John.

New Brunswick RCMP released further details on the fatal incident but did not provide the victim's name.

In a news release, the RCMP said a vehicle was seen going "through a barricade and onto a non-operational ferry docked at the Gondola Point ferry terminal" in Clifton Royal, on the Kingston Peninsula.

Shortly after, the vehicle went off the ferry ramp and into the Kennebecasis River, the release stated.

The ferry service was shut down Saturday and Sunday because of the strike by some CUPE workers in the province.

Members of the Hampton RCMP were at the scene Saturday night, along with fire officials with rescue boats, and paramedics. A search of the water was conducted, and the location of the vehicle was identified.

On Sunday, shortly after 3 p.m., the RCMP's underwater recovery team located and recovered the vehicle, and the body of a man inside.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death, the RCMP release stated.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.