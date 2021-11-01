Driver of car that drove off Gondola Point ferry identified as Nauwigewauk man
RCMP release further details of fatal incident on Kingston Peninsula
The driver and lone occupant of a vehicle that went off the Gondola Point ferry and into the water Saturday night was identified Monday as a 40-year-old man from Nauwigewauk, northeast of Saint John.
New Brunswick RCMP released further details on the fatal incident but did not provide the victim's name.
In a news release, the RCMP said a vehicle was seen going "through a barricade and onto a non-operational ferry docked at the Gondola Point ferry terminal" in Clifton Royal, on the Kingston Peninsula.
Shortly after, the vehicle went off the ferry ramp and into the Kennebecasis River, the release stated.
The ferry service was shut down Saturday and Sunday because of the strike by some CUPE workers in the province.
Members of the Hampton RCMP were at the scene Saturday night, along with fire officials with rescue boats, and paramedics. A search of the water was conducted, and the location of the vehicle was identified.
On Sunday, shortly after 3 p.m., the RCMP's underwater recovery team located and recovered the vehicle, and the body of a man inside.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death, the RCMP release stated.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?