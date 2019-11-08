RCMP on lookout for hit-and-run suspect
Oromocto RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who fled the scene of a hit and run in Geary on Oct. 30.
Hit and run occured in Geary on the evening of Oct. 30
Police say a man was walking north on Broad Road when he was struck by a vehicle sometime between 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. A passerby found him on the ground between civic numbers 729 and 736.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not been able to obtain a description of the vehicle or its driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.