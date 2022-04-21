Man facing several charges after fatal single-vehicle crash near Moncton

A single-vehicle crash just outside of Moncton last week has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Moncton man and sent two others to hospital.

The crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. last Friday in Second North River, about 20 minutes west of Moncton.

RCMP said the crash happened at the intersection of Taylor Road and Route 112 near Salisbury. Police say it's believed the driver of the car, travelling northwest bound on Route 112, lost control of the vehicle which left the road and collided with a power pole.

A 25-year-old man from Moncton, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Two other passengers were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release the identities of the victims.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old man from Moncton, was not injured. The man showed signs of impairment and refused to provide a breath sample, RCMP said.

He was arrested at the scene without incident.

On Wednesday, David Quinn appeared in Moncton provincial court by way of a tele-remand and was charged with refusal to comply with demand, accident resulting in death, two counts of refusal to comply with demand, accident resulting in bodily harm and obstruction of a peace officer.

Quinn was found to be in violation of his parole and was returned to jail, RCMP said. He is scheduled to return to court on May 16.