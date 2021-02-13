4 N.B. RCMP employees self-isolating after COVID-19 exposure on duty
Officers arrested man who had recently tested positive for virus
Four members of the New Brunswick RCMP are self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19 while on duty.
Three Codiac Regional RCMP officers and a cellblock guard responded to a report of an intoxicated man in Moncton on Feb. 12. He was arrested and transported to a cell in Codiac, according to a news release.
After the interaction, officers learned the man had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The four members are in isolation as a precaution, RCMP say.
The officers were all wearing cloth face coverings during the interaction. Equipment was also sanitized.
RCMP say they are working with Public Health to monitor the situation.
A member of the Codiac Regional RCMP recently tested positive for COVID-19 after responding to a call.
The officer was exposed while responding to a disturbance in Moncton on Jan. 27. Members learned at the scene that an individual they were dealing with had tested positive.
RCMP said at the time it is possible the case was not linked to the exposure.
