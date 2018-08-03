At least 1 dead in Highway 11 crash near Eel River Crossing

At least one person is dead following a head-on collision between two vehicles Friday on Highway 11.

An early-morning crash forced the closure of the highway from Exit 388 at Eel River Crossing, a community about 25 kilometres east of Campbellton, to the Craig Road exit near Charlo, about three kilometres further east.

Const. Scott Fergusson of the Campbellton RCMP detachment said the crash happened around 5 a.m. The road is expected to be closed until around 12 p.m.

Due to a collision, Highway 11 at exit 388 near Eel River Crossing is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted. —@RCMPNB

RCMP said on Twitter that traffic is being diverted. The post came shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson with New Brunswick RCMP, said police don't know the cause of the crash and are still investigating.

Rogers-Marsh wouldn't say how many people were involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries. But she said RCMP will release more information throughout the day.

"We'd still be on scene investigating," she said.