2 dead after separate N.B. car crashes

A man and a woman are dead after two separate car crashes in New Brunswick on Sunday and Monday.

According to police, members of Neguac RCMP responded to a crash on Peters Road in Esgenoopetitj, in northeastern New Brunswick, around 7 a.m. on Sunday. A woman died at the scene and a man was taken to hospital.

Police say the vehicle is believed to have left the road, struck a pole and landed on its roof.

Early Monday afternoon, another fatal crash took place in Penobsquis, near Sussex. A 66-year-old man from Apohaqui died at the scene and the vehicle's passenger was taken to hospital.

According to an RCMP release, the driver of the vehicle is believed to have lost control. The vehicle went over an embankment and caught on fire.

Both crashes are still under investigation, police say.