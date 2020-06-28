RCMP ask for help to find missing woman from Dalhousie
RCMP say Krista Michailuck could be in Alberta
Police in New Brunswick are trying to locate a missing 46-year-old woman from Dalhousie who was last seen in May.
Krista Michailuck has been missing since May 27.
She was last seen at 4 p.m. near a residence on Centennial Heights Street in Dalhousie. Her last known telephone conversation was May 31 at 3 a.m.
Michailuck was reported missing to police on June 18.
Family and friends are concerned for her well-being, according to a news release from Campbellton RCMP.
Michailuck is five-foot-10 and about 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Police believe she could be driving a 2012 blue Ford Escape with Alberta licence plate BRD0288. RCMP said she may be in Alberta.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000.
