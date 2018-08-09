Skip to Main Content
At least 1 person taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 11

One vehicle rolled over, a second was found in the ditch and a third vehicle was found on the side of the road, RCMP say.

Crash that happened around 7 a.m. between Cocagne and Bouctouche

Elizabeth Fraser · CBC News ·
RCMP had little information about the crash, including the number of people involved or injured. (CBC)

At least one person was taken to hospital Thursday morning after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 11 between Bouctouche and Cocagne.

RCMP had few details about the crash, including the cause, the number of people involved or the extent of injuries. 

A spokesperson, Const. Isabelle Beaulieu, said there were "multiple injuries." 

She said the crash happened around 7 a.m. 

One vehicle had rolled over, a second vehicle was found in the ditch and a third vehicle was found on the side of the road.

RCMP are investigating. 

