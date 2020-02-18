RCMP warn Moncton business owners to be on lookout for fake money

Police are warning Moncton business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency after receiving 31 reports of fake bills in the last six weeks.

Counterfeit $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills have been used to purchase several goods and services in Moncton, Codiac Regional RCMP said in a news release.

The fake money was only noticed after a transaction with it took place. Some reports of the counterfeit money came from banks.

RCMP say the fake bills are of poor quality, different material, the wrong size or shape and some have five black double bars on both sides of the bills.

Anyone with information should contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400, or anonymously through Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.