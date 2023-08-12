Body found by fisherman near Portage Island as RCMP continue to search for missing brothers

A body has been found near Portage Island, in the area where RCMP continued to search for two elderly brothers who failed to return from a fishing outing Monday afternoon. The men are presumed dead.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Gallant, a fisherman found a body and notified police shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.

The body has not been positively identified. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

A statement from police issued Friday said they are still trying to locate Aldéric and Léandre Thibodeau, 75 and 82, who were last seen on Monday at the wharf on Robertson Brook Road in Brantville.

Officials believe the two men, whose overturned boat was recovered Tuesday morning near Portage Island, south of Neguac, have died.

Gallant said several RCMP drones and ATVs were taking part in the search on Saturday, as were fire department boats and the RCMP underwater recovery team.

Police are asking the public to avoid the Neguac wharf during the investigation. They are also asking any boaters in the Portage Island area to slow down and be cautious of divers assisting in the search.