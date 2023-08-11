RCMP continue search for 2 missing fishermen on Acadian Peninsula

RCMP are continuing to look for two elderly brothers who were out fishing, after the search was originally suspended Wednesday.

A statement from police said they are still trying to locate Aldéric and Léandre Thibodeau, 75 and 82, who were last seen on Monday at the wharf on Robertson Brook Road in Brantville.

The search is taking place near Tabusintac on the Acadian Peninsula in n ortheastern New Brunswick.

A helicopter and drone will be searching in the area from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Officials had said on Wednesday they believed the brothers to be dead.

An overturned boat and clothing belonging to the men were discovered on Tuesday.

A total of nine vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard, Department of Fisheries and Oceans and other local assets, such as the Tracadie Fire Department, assisted in the search, in addition to a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from Greenwood.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help to contact the Neguac RCMP.