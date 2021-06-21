Drug network behind Dieppe couple's death, RCMP officer says

An RCMP officer says a drug trafficking group led by Jesse Logue was responsible for the deaths of two people in Dieppe, a revelation that emerged Wednesday during a code of conduct hearing for two officers who surveilled the group.

Logue was the target of an RCMP investigation called J Trilogy in 2019 that involved surveillance work in Moncton by Cpl. Mathieu Potvin and Const. Graham Bourque.

A code of conduct hearing continued Wednesday for Potvin and Bourque related to their work in J Trilogy in May 2019.

David Bright, a lawyer representing Bourque, questioned Potvin about whether Logue and his associates who were selling crystal meth were dangerous.

"Yes, very," Potvin said. "We knew about other files that they were involved in that firearms were used, violence was used, and such sort of things."

"Is it fair to say that parents of other people were killed in Dieppe by Mr. Logue's group?" Bright asked.

"Yes," Potvin responded, without offering any more information.

The allegation has not been tested in court.

No names mentioned

The names of the "parents" were not mentioned, and Bright declined to comment when asked later by CBC News to elaborate on who he was referring to.

But he may have been referring to the case of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife, Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, who were found dead in their Amirault Street home on Sept. 7, 2019.

The RCMP investigation into their deaths is still going on.

RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for New Brunswick RCMP, did not directly address a question about the force's response to Potvin's comments.

Ouellette reiterated a statement given several times since the death of the Saulniers that it would be "premature to speculate on a connection between these two investigations."

The bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife, Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were discovered in their Dieppe home in September 2019. (Fair Haven Funeral Home)

Police have said nothing publicly about who they suspect killed the couple or a motive.

RCMP raided properties connected to Logue's network in Moncton on Aug. 28, 2019.

One property raided was a duplex on Dominion Street in Moncton owned by Sylvio Saulnier, the couple's son. Property records at the time listed Saulnier's home address as his parents' home.

Saulnier faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as with conspiring with other people to commit an indictable offence. The alleged offences occurred between July 4, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2019. He's scheduled to stand trial on the charges next year.

Officers were observed toting material out of 204 Dominion St. in August 2019. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Police officers involved in the surveillance operation have testified at the conduct hearing that the Dominion Street property was a "trap house" used to sell drugs and featured fortified doors.

RCMP had set up a camera to watch people come and go from the home, sometimes following suspects to other locations.

RCMP announced Logue's arrest following raids on various properties in Moncton on Aug. 28, 2019. The searches included locations on Donovan Terrace and Lester Avenue in Moncton, Steeves Mountain outside the city, and Douglas near Fredericton.

Logue pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and possessing a prohibited Smith & Wesson handgun. He was sentenced to 8½ years in prison.