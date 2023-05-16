Content
New Brunswick

Independent watchdog investigating after Moncton man shot by police

Man's injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening, police say

Alexandre Silberman · CBC News ·
police car parked in front of two story home in city with police tape around the yard
RCMP said they responded to a report of domestic violence at this home on Lutz Street in downtown Moncton at 5 a.m. on Monday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

New Brunswick RCMP have asked an independent oversight agency to investigate after police shot and injured a man in Moncton early Monday morning.

Officers with the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of domestic violence at a home on Lutz Street at about 5 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release.

After arriving on scene, police say they found an armed man who refused to drop his weapon.

One of the responding officers fired his gun and arrested the man, according to the release.

RCMP said the man was transported to the hospital with "serious, but not believed to be life-threatening" injuries. 

close up picture of house porch with green tarp on the floor and police tape around it
Police said an officer shot a man at the scene after he allegedly refused to put down his firearm. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Codiac Regional RCMP Supt. Benoit Jolette said no police officers were injured. He was asked about the incident during the Moncton city council meeting on Monday.

"There was an incident on Lutz Street where we were called to the scene and the members had to use various intervention options, faced with the situation that they were faced," he said.

RCMP said they've referred the incident to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team for an independent investigation.

SIRT usually investigates officer conduct in incidents that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence and "other matters of significant public interest."

New Brunswick does not have its own police watchdog agency. The province recently reached an agreement with Nova Scotia to open an office of the Serious Incident Response Team in New Brunswick, with its own investigators. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alexandre Silberman

Video journalist

Alexandre Silberman is a video journalist with CBC News based in Moncton. He has previously worked at CBC Fredericton, Power & Politics, and Marketplace. You can reach him by email at: alexandre.silberman@cbc.ca

