Independent watchdog investigating after Moncton man shot by police

New Brunswick RCMP have asked an independent oversight agency to investigate after police shot and injured a man in Moncton early Monday morning.

Officers with the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of domestic violence at a home on Lutz Street at about 5 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release.

After arriving on scene, police say they found an armed man who refused to drop his weapon.

One of the responding officers fired his gun and arrested the man, according to the release.

RCMP said the man was transported to the hospital with "serious, but not believed to be life-threatening" injuries.

Police said an officer shot a man at the scene after he allegedly refused to put down his firearm. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Codiac Regional RCMP Supt. Benoit Jolette said no police officers were injured. He was asked about the incident during the Moncton city council meeting on Monday.

"There was an incident on Lutz Street where we were called to the scene and the members had to use various intervention options, faced with the situation that they were faced," he said.

RCMP said they've referred the incident to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team for an independent investigation.

SIRT usually investigates officer conduct in incidents that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence and "other matters of significant public interest."

New Brunswick does not have its own police watchdog agency. The province recently reached an agreement with Nova Scotia to open an office of the Serious Incident Response Team in New Brunswick, with its own investigators.