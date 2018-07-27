RCMP ask for help finding 24-year-old woman from Moncton

The Codiac RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a 24-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Miranda Mooney was last seen on Tuesday at 7 p.m., near Mountain Road in Moncton. Both police and Mooney's family are concerned for her well-being, said the RCMP.

Mooney is originally from Springdale, a community about 20 kilometres northeast of Sussex, but has recently been living in Moncton.

Police said they followed up on several leads to try to locate the woman, but have not been successful.

The woman is five feet and two inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has light brown hair, blue eyes and several tattoos.