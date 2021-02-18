Oromocto RCMP say they arrested a man suspected of luring two girls to meet him after befriending them online.

Now the police are asking any other victims to come forward to them so they can investigate any other incidents.

In a media release Thursday, the RCMP said the two teenage girls reported being contacted and befriended by the man on the social media app Snapchat.

One of the girls was lured into meeting him at the Oromocto Superstore, while the other was lured into meeting him at Anniversary Park in Oromocto West, the police said.

Both incidents happened on Jan. 21 between 1 and 4 p.m., and in both cases, the girls were lured into meeting him at his white pickup truck, which has a black back rack.

RCMP said the man was arrested in connection with those incidents and released from custody on an undertaking to comply with strict conditions pending a court appearance in August.

"We are asking if you are a victim, please contact police so we can investigate this matter fully," Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP said in the release.

"We are also asking anyone who may have seen the truck on Thursday, January 21, in the area of Anniversary Park to call police."

Ouellette said the RCMP urge anyone using social media platforms to use caution when forming new acquaintances, and to avoid private meetings alone, even if the location is familiar.

"It's important that teens and their parents talk regularly about how to be safe and aware on social media platforms, and online."

Anyone who's been a victim, or has information related to the incidents or similar ones, is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-3400. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 mobile app, or by secure web tips at www.crimenb.ca.